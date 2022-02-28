Shelby County announces 2022 free landfill days

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Shelby County residents who want to get rid of household items and other trash will be able to do so on the county’s free landfill days which have been set for the year by the County Commission.

The first of the two days will take place on Saturday, April 2, and the second will occur on Saturday, Oct. 1.

On both days, the Shelby County Highway 70 Landfill will begin to accept waste at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 3:30 p.m. All residents who participate must be unloaded and exited at 3:30 p.m.

The landfill is located off Alabama 70 at 401 Landfill Rd in between Columbiana and Calera.

Shelby County’s free landfill days are for residents of the county only. Participants are typically verified to be county residents by their license plates.

The landfill will not accept hazardous waste, tires, batteries or liquids of any type.

For more information, call 205-669-3737 or visit Shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.