Columbiana’s Fat Johnny’s closes

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Fat Johnny’s Comfort & Soul announced in a Facebook post on Monday, April 11 that it will be closing permanently. John Naro, the restaurant’s owner and chef, plans to sell the building.

“We have met so many wonderful friends and families along the way who helped to make this dream a reality,” Naro said in a Facebook post on Fat Johnny’s page. “We would like to thank all of our great customers who have been so very supportive of us through this journey of Fat Johnny’s.”

Fat Johnny’s Comfort & Soul opened in the former Hartley’s location on South Main Street in late May 2019 and served Southern-style cooking such as chicken and dumplings, chicken pie, meatloaf and real country-fried steak.

“It is a bitter sweet goodbye as we will miss all of you and will miss our time on Main Street in Columbiana,” Naro said in the post. “This space here won’t be empty for long! But, as one chapter closes, another begins and we are excited about our new adventure that lies ahead.”

Fat Johnny’s last day of operation was Sunday, April 10.