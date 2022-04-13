Leadership Shelby County’s annual online silent auction now live

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The silent auction’s proceeds directly support the Youth Leadership Shelby County program and scholarships.

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Leadership Shelby County’s annual online silent auction is now live and will be open until Sunday, April 17. The silent auction’s proceeds directly support the Youth Leadership Shelby County program and scholarships.

Graduates of Youth Leadership Shelby County are eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to Jefferson State Community College, the University of Montevallo or the college/university of their choice.

Leadership Shelby County generally awards three scholarships per year.

The auction, which has a goal of $5,000, has already raised $3,717.

Items that are currently featured on the silent auctions website include two VIP tickets to The Doobie Brothers, Full Moon tailgate catering for 25, a photography mini session with Providence Pics, a private chef dinner party for eight cooked by Jonathan Harrison and more.

The silent auction will end on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Items can be picked up at the Leadership Shelby Golf tournament on Monday, April 18 at Timberline Golf Club from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To view the silent auction, visit 32auctions.com/lsc2022.

