Collier joins Progress Bank as Senior Lender/Market Leader for Shelby Co.

Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson announced today that John Collier has joined the Bank as Senior Lender and Market Leader for Shelby County.

“We are thrilled to have John take on this new role to lead our expansion into Shelby County with our new Meadowbrook office, slated to open this Fall,” Johnson said. “With his strong background in business lending from major financial institutions and involvement in the local community, we are excited about our ability to provide a superior banking experience to this market.”

Collier graduated from Troy University with a bachelor of science in business management, then later received his master of business administration from Samford University. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Collier began his banking career 25 years ago as a branch manager, later moving into private banking, followed by business and commercial banking for the past 15 years.

Passionate about the local community, Collier is an executive board member for the Greater Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County, a board member for the Alabaster City Schools Foundation and active in his church. Collier is also a graduate of the Leadership Shelby County Class of 2016.

To contact Collier, call 205-908-0390, or email jcollier@myprogressbank.com.