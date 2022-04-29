My Helena: Madison Reeves

Madison Reeves is a Helena resident and a DJ for 103.7

Kayaking the Cahaba River

One of my favorite things to do in the whole world is to get on a kayak and float the Cahaba. There are spots where you feel like you’re in the rainforest, it’s incredibly peaceful and beautiful.

Sunsets at the high school

the birdseye view you get of the city of Helena is best at the High School. If you’ve never seen the sunset from there you need to go!

The walking/biking trails

We are so lucky to have such wonderful hiking and biking trails in Helena! I love turning on a podcast and getting my exercise on the Hillsboro trail.

Beef o’Brady’s

You can’t get any better wings than Beefs! We always pick them up for football games. Plus as a lifelong Packer fan it’s so cool the Packer club meets upstairs on Sundays!

The waterfall

When my kids were little, I loved taking them to the waterfall to search for rocks and cool off on a hot summer day. Now every time I drive by and see families and dogs gathered there it brings back wonderful memories.