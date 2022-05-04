Chamber accepting Healthcare Professional of the Year nominations

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

The Shelby County Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Shelby County Healthcare Professional of the Year.

The chamber is accepting nominations for any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County Area. The awards are seen as a way to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to the Shelby County community.

The following categories are open for nominations: 2022 Overall Healthcare Professional of the Year, Heart of Healthcare, Committed to Community and Legacy of Excellence.

Nominations must be submitted through a nomination form, which can be found here, and emailed to jordan@shelbychamber.org. The form must be received no later than Friday, May 20.

The chamber will recognize each nominee and recognize a recipient in each of the award categories at a reception on Wednesday, June 29 at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.