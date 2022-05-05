Calera Strawberry Festival sees largest crowd in event’s history

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – Thousands of people flocked to Oliver Park on Saturday, April 23 for the 11th annual Calera Strawberry Festival. The festival, which is one of Calera’s largest events, had the largest turnout organizers have ever seen.

Although Calera Parks and Recreation did hold the event last year, Tyler Madison, Calera’s community programs manager, suspects that this year was so big due to people being less hesitant about getting out of the house.

“It was by far the biggest yet that we’ve had,” Madison said. “From COVID the past couple of years, it’s been tough for everybody to get out in one place. So, this was the first year where (everybody’s) actually getting out, and people feel more comfortable in trying to get outside and have some fun.”

The Calera Strawberry Festival featured 70 vendors, including five strawberry vendors, arts and crafts, jewelry, food and more. Guests could also check out live music from Automatic Slim Blues Band and The Headliners, fun small ride attractions, a car show and other special family events.

“I kind of didn’t know what to expect,” said Madison who took on the role of running the event for the first time this year. “It all turned out great. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Madison said that the Calera Strawberry Festival is the largest event that Calera Parks and Recreation holds each year next to its Christmas Village. The festival brings in the most people from out of the city.

The goal of the festival is to offer an event that allows for everybody in and outside of the community to enjoy a day of fun activities and entertainment.