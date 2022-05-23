Annual Liberty Day set for June

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Columbiana’s Liberty Day is returning this June for two days of community events, vendors, food and other festivities.

Over the course of 36 years, the event has evolved into a two-day family event and is a celebration of the Statue of Liberty. Liberty Day will take place on Friday, June 24, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 25 starting at 8 a.m.

“Liberty Day itself is just this amazing thing that a small town pulls off every year,” said Joel Dixon who is in charge of organizing the Liberty Day 5K. “My kids have been raised in Columbiana, and they thought it was a national holiday until a few years ago. It’s just this amazing event that lasts all weekend and so it’s the best day of the year in the city of Columbiana in my opinion.”

Attendees will be able to experience live music across three stages, a Main Street Parade and a fireworks show. There will also be arts and crafts and other vendors, as well as food trucks and local eateries for guests to enjoy.

Additionally, there will be food trucks, children’s games and a hot dog eating contest.

The second annual Liberty 5K will also take place on Saturday, June 25 and will start at 8 a.m. at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.

Those who wish to participate can take advantage of the early bird registration special and register for $25 through May 28. After the early bird special is over, registration will be $30 until June 11 and $35 the day of the race. Sign up at Active.com/columbiana-al/running/distance-running-races/liberty-day-5k-2022.

“I think the running community at 5K events like that are just great activities to begin with because it’s a super positive community,” Dixon said.

Packet pick-up and race day registration will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The course will be flat and fast and occur throughout historic Columbiana.

There will be awards for participants in the following age groups:

12 and under

13-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70 and older

Those interested in being a vendor at Liberty Day have until May 28 to register, and space is limited. To register, visit Cityofcolumbiana.com.

To stay updated, and to see a full schedule of each day, visit the Liberty Day Festival page on Facebook.