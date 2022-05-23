Calera Dance Academy to move after 15 years

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – On Tuesday, May 17, Kerrie Parker, owner and director of Calera Dance Academy, announced that CDA has purchased a new building in Calera and will move locations.

CDA’s new building is located at 980 14th St. The academy is currently located in the historic downtown of Calera at 8251 U.S. 31 and has been there since 2008.

“We could not wait any longer to share this news with you guys,” Parker said during a Facebook and Instagram live. “We have purchased a new building on 14th Street. There’s a drive through and parking and lighting.”

Parker also expressed her love for Main Street and its part in the academy’s history over the course of its time there.

“We’ve loved being a part of Main Street for over 15 years, especially the new revitalization, supporting local business like ours and creating lasting partnerships,” Parker said. “(We) are so happy that we found a location that allows us to stay a part of the wonderful things happening downtown while gaining larger studio spaces and better drop off and pick up for our families.”

Calera Dance Academy will close on Friday, June 10, and plans to move right away. While CDA finalized renovations, some summer session classes may still be located in the building on U.S. 31.

CDA plans to be fully transitioned into the 14th Street building by its Open House for the Fall season which is also its 20-year anniversary on August 7 from 2-5 p.m.

Parker also said that the new space has three spaces, room for a lobby, two working bathrooms and air conditioning.

“We hope this just adds another cherry on top of recital week,” Parker said.

Parker signed the contract a few weeks before in the midst of recital week preparation.

It was also announced that CDA will also be getting a new logo along with a new building. Parker said that is still features the previous logo’s same “lovely” dancer, but with a few updates to the font.