Lance Bell takes District 11 State Senate seat

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Lance Bell defeated his Republican opponent Michael J. Wright for the District 11 State Senate seat during the May 24 Republican Primary election.

No Democrats qualified for the race, and Bell will run unopposed in the general election, earning the seat for District 11.

“I’m really at a loss for words and have so many thoughts going through my mind,” Bell wrote on Facebook after his win. “I am honored to serve as your next Senator for District 11. My family, friends and supporters have trusted me with the responsibility of this office and I do not take that lightly.

“Thank you for your prayers, your donations of time and money and most of all thank you for believing in me. I am deeply humbled by your support,” Bell wrote. “I am excited to get to work for the citizens of St. Clair, Talladega and Shelby Counties!”

Jim McClendon who has served as the District 11 State Senator since 2014 did not run for re-election.

Bell had a total of 1,278 votes which equaled 66.25 percent compared to Wright’s 33.75 percent with 651 votes in Shelby County.

Statewide, Bell received 73.12 percent of the vote with 12,061 votes, and Wright received 26.88 percent with 4,442 votes.

In Shelby County, District 11 includes Columbiana, Wilsonville, and parts of Alabaster, Calera and Chelsea. It also includes parts of St. Clair and Talladega counties.

The life-long St. Clair County native and Pell City resident practices law throughout Alabama, and handles both plaintiff and civil defense matters. Bell also provides criminal defense services to his clients.

Bell serves as the municipal judge for Ashville, Riverside, Childersburg, Ragland and Ohatchee, while he prosecutes for Pell City.

Bell previously worked for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office while he obtained his bachelor’s and law degree. He was also chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party for six years and is currently the chairman of the Third Congressional District Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee.