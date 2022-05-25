Dan Roberts re-elected for Alabama State Senate District 15

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

The Alabama State Senate District 15 incumbent Dan Roberts defeated his Republican opponent Brian Christine to keep his seat during the May 24 Republican primary election.

Roberts will run unopposed in the general election, earning the seat for District 15 as no Democrats qualified for the race.

Roberts had a total of 5,802 votes with 59.05 percent of the vote in Shelby County compared to Christine’s 40.95 percent with 4,024 votes.

Statewide, Roberts received 58.40 percent of the votes with a total of 7,335 votes, and Christine received 41.60 percent with 5,225 votes.

Roberts has represented Alabama State Senate District 15 since 2018. District 15 contains portions of Shelby, Jefferson and Talladega counties and includes sections of Alabaster, Chelsea, Harpersville, Hoover, Westover and Wilsonville.

With a bachelor’s degree in building construction from Auburn University and a master’s degree in real estate and urban affairs from Georgia State University, Roberts started an international trading company with an office in South Korea doing import and export work.

He also founded his own real estate sales and development firm in Birmingham.

Roberts was assigned to the following committees during 2021-2022: Joint Legislative Prison Committee, Banking and Insurance Committee, Children, Youth and Human Services Committee, Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee, Governmental Affairs Committee, Healthcare Committee, Local Legislation Jefferson County Committee, Local Legislation Shelby County Committee, Chair and Transportation and Energy Committee, Vice Chair.