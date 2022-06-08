SC Judicial Commission hopes to fill Circuit Judge, Place 1 vacancy before January 2023 start date

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Judicial Commission is working to fill the vacancy in the Office of Circuit Judge, Place 1, 18th Judicial Circuit before the official start date in January 2023.

Judge Corey B. Moore previously held the seat before he retired, which has left it vacant. The seat will be filled by the winner of the June 21 runoff election between Jonathan Spann and Donna Beaulieu, but because that term will not begin until mid-January 2023, the Commission seeks to have Gov. Kay Ivey make an appointment this summer to fill the interim.

The Commission is accepting nominations to fill the vacancy until noon, Friday, June 10, and will meet to certify and announce the list of persons whose names have been submitted to the Commission on Friday, June 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Nominations must be submitted in writing to Presiding Judge Bill Bostick, chair of the Commission.

Each nominee will be required to sign an authorization allowing the Commission to obtain information from all sources including federal, state or local government agencies.

The Commission will meet after the June 21 runoff election for the seat to select three persons who have the qualifications for the office. The names of those people will be submitted to Ivey, who will have 90 days to appoint them to fill the vacancy.

The members of the Shelby County Judicial Commission are Bostick, Margaret Casey, Bill Goodwyn, Rux Bentley, and Dr. Doug Clark.