Calera PD looking to hire school resource officers

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Calera Police Department is looking to hire part-time and full-time school resource officers for all four of its schools.

“We’re trying to hire retired officers as school resource officers,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “We’ve had a few applicants but the more the better because I’d love to fill four slots with part-time school resource officers to supplement our full-time.”

While the police department hopes to supplement and enhance its full-time SRO staff with the help of part-time officers, the CPD also is looking for full-time SROs as well.

Those interested in either a full-time or part-time position must be Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission-certified (APOST) or available for re-certification. The CPD said that these positions are ideal for retired officers.

SROs will have summer and school holidays off.

“Our pay study that the city just passed that is effective Oct. 1 really makes us competitive pay-wise,” Hyche said.

The CPD will pay SROs up to $24.99 an hour based on experience.

The CPD said that much of the summer will be spent training its entire staff in conjunction with the four schools to make them as secure as possible.

Those interested in applying should visit Cityofcalera.org/331/Employment-Opportunity or email dhyche@calera.org.