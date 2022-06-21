Allen wins Secretary of State Republican nomination; Flowers wins Gov. Democratic nomination

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Wes Allen defeated opponent Jim Zeigler for the Republican nomination for Alabama Secretary of State in the Primary Runoff Election on Tuesday, June 21.

Allen garnered 65.38 percent of the statewide vote (247,805 votes) to defeat fellow Republican candidate Zeigler, who earned 34.62 percent (131,199 votes), according to unofficial results.

In Shelby County, Allen received 70.18 percent of the votes (15,440 votes) and Zeigler received 29.82 percent (6,561 votes).

Allen will now run against Democratic opponent Pamela Laffitte in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8

In addition to the Republican Secretary of State nomination, the Primary Runoff Election also decided who the governor Democratic nomination will be heading into November.

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers defeated Malika Sanders Fortier in the Primary Runoff Election for the governor Democratic nomination.

“Thank you so very much,” Flowers posted to the Yolanda for Governor Facebook page. “God bless, and let’s press toward Nov. 8 as we reconstruct Alabama, together!”

Flowers received 55.15 percent of the statewide vote (32,416 votes) while Fortier received 44.85 percent (26,363 votes).

Locally, Flowers received 55.98 percent of the vote (421 votes), and Fortier received 44.02 percent (331 votes).

Flowers will now run against the Republican nominee, Gov. Kay Ivey, in the upcoming General Election.