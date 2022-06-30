Chamber names Shelby County Healthcare Professional of the Year recipient

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Nineteen Shelby County healthcare professionals were honored at The Shelby County Chambers Eighth Annual Healthcare Professional of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday, June 29.

In addition to highlighting and awarding local healthcare providers, the luncheon featured a keynote presentation from Dr. Allison Chappell who discussed what it means to be proactive for a healthy lifestyle.

Chappell is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine with Ascension St. Vincent’s who has a special interest in preventative medicine and health. During her talk, Chappell discussed how healthy lifestyles can lead to longer lives with fewer medical and health issues.

Chappell explained that based on a National Institutes of Health study, the nine key factors to forming a healthy lifestyle include: a good diet, continuous learning and mental exercise, decreasing time spent on social media, staying up to date on sexual and reproductive screenings and wellness, avoiding substance abuse, self-care, avoiding medication abuse, getting three and a half hours of exercise a week and sleeping enough.

On top of making sure to live a healthy lifestyle, Chappell said that getting a primary care provider can help patients become educated on preventative medicine measures like screenings.

“We want to be proactive so that if we catch something, we can move forward with that and get the treatment that you need earlier rather than later,” Chappell said.

Having a primary care doctor that is trustworthy is foundational, Chappell said, because they want patients to talk to them, ask questions and be aware of the options that they have to reach their health goals.

“At the end of the day, what I like to say is an educated patient is an empowered patient,” Chappell said. “You should be comfortable asking questions to your primary care doctor, that’s why we’re here. It’s your body, your life, your health. Be somebody that’s in your corner.”

After Chappell spoke all nominees were presented with a plaque and honored.

The four awards given out were Heart of Healthcare, Committed to Community, Legacy of Excellence and Healthcare Professional of the Year.

Nominees who qualified for the awards had to work in Shelby County, be dedicated to healthcare, have accomplished outstanding goals in their disciplines and have achieved outstanding status in the healthcare community.

“What an outstanding group of nominees,” said Kirk Mancer, president and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber. “Each and every one of you are providing quality healthcare. You and your colleagues are a major reason why Shelby County continues to rank so high in the vital quality of life issues that individuals consider when they’re looking for communities to live and do business in.”

The recipients for each category included:

• Heart of Healthcare – Dr. Joseph Zanthos with Premier Family Dentistry

• Committed to Community – Dr. Dotti Bailey with Bailey Wellness Group

• Legacy of Excellence – Regina Mims with Central Alabama Wellness

• Healthcare Professional of the Year – Dr. Jessica Palmer with Eyes on Chelsea

The 2022 Nominees in alphabetical order by organization were:

• Alabama Psychiatry – Stacy Stuart, CRNP

• Bailey Wellness Group – Dr. Dotti Bailey, DSW, LICSW, PIP, RYT-200, RCYT

• Central Alabama Wellness – Richard Fallin, LPC

• Central Alabama Wellness – Regina Mims, RN

• Chiropractic Today – Dr. Irma Palmer

• Complete Women’s Care – Dr. Jessica Rodrigues

• Eyes on Chelsea – Dr. Jessica Palmer, O.D.

• Hayes Eye Center – Dr Robbie Hayes, O.D.

• MedsPLUS Consulting – Dr. Jennifer Campbell & Dr. Pauline Long

• OrthoSouth – Dr. Brandon Boggan

• Precision Chiropractic of AL – Dr. Marty Lovvorn

• Premier Family Dentistry – Dr. Joseph Zanthos

• PT Solutions Physical Therapy – Tommy Ponder

• SAV-A-LIFE Shelby, Inc. – Candace Nix

• Shaklee Corporation- Elise Hearn

• Southern Wellness – Dr. Becky Halechko M.D.

• Southern Wellness – Dr. Gayla Royer M.D.

• The FARM- Dr. Beau Beard

• Toothbud Dentistry – Dr. Beau Bradford