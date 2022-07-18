Blue Agave Cantina to open in Columbiana

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Columbiana – Columbiana residents have a new eatery to look forward to as a new Mexican restaurant, Blue Agave Cantina, is set to open on Main Street in the upcoming months.

Blue Agave Cantina will be located where Fat Johnny’s Comfort and Soul previously resided before it closed in April at 115 S Main Street.

Carlos Mendos, the restaurant’s owner, also owns and operates 2 Pesos Cantina in Pelham, and said he is excited to open his second restaurant in Columbiana. Blue Agave Cantina will offer authentic Mexican food according to Mendos.

Mendos said he is most excited to meet everyone in town and to see the new customers enjoy themselves and their food at Blue Agave Cantina.

Currently, Mendos is renovating the building. The space has been extended to sit more people, and a bar is being built as the liquor license for Blue Agave Cantina has been approved by the city. Mendos said that the newly renovated space will sit around 50 tables.

Blue Agave Cantina is one of the first larger restaurants that has come to Columbiana in a while according to Ali Payne, Columbiana’s manager of community affairs, and she is excited to see the impact it might have on the city.

“I’m really excited to see it come to Main Street,” Payne said. “I think it’s good for Columbiana. We’re excited for him to open, I know that everybody is waiting for that day.”

Blue Agave Cantina will be open seven days a week and exact hours are currently being decided on. Mendos said they are currently looking for workers, and those interested in applying can call him for additional information at 205-919-7086.