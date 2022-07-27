Celebration of the Arts Luncheon sets August date

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council will hold its “All that Jazz” Celebration of the Arts Luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 13 to raise money to support SCAC outreach programs.

The Celebration of the Arts Luncheon has been held for over fifteen years and is hosted by the Culture, Novella and Vignette Federated Women’s Clubs who work together during this event to raise money.

“I’m a firm believer in the arts and education,” said Novella member Pam Johnson. “I think art is a vital part of education, and so anything that we can do to help increase knowledge and help students broaden their learning experience, that’s why we do it.”

Some of these programs include At Risk Youth Art and Music Therapy Programs at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, Writing Our Stories¬¬—a 10-week creative writing program in Columbiana and Montevallo and Vincent School—and youth scholarships for financially disadvantaged families.

The Luncheon will take place at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana, and doors will open at 10 a.m. with entertainment and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Guests can enjoy “All that Jazz” with a New Orleans-style catered lunch from The Fish Market and live music by The Chuck King Band.

A silent auction will take place during the luncheon featuring art and items from local artists including paintings, photographs, pottery, jewelry and any other handmade items.

A donated quilt will be available to win through a raffle. The quilt is a variation of the Ohio Star Friendship quilt made by Phyllis Matthews for the late Dottie Bearden who previously owned it. Raffle tickets are $2 each or $5 for three.

Additionally, there will be an artist’s market where various artists will have their work available for purchase to attendees.

Tickets can be purchased online for $35 per individual or $325 for a table of eight. Those interested in attending can make a reservation at Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/2021-celebration-of-the-arts-luncheon/ or call 205-669-0044.