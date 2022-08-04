Shelby Church of God rebrands to Focus Church

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Shelby – A local church located in Shelby has undergone a rebranding to better reflect its mission.

According to Pastor Terry Kelley, Focus Church, previously known as the Shelby Church of God, rebranded with the blessing of the church members. Kelley emphasized how simple the rebranded name of the church is and how that simple name transfers to the simple mission they have.

“The rebranding was to better reflect who we are and what we do: focus on Jesus and influence others to do the likewise,” Kelley said.

The rebranding has created excitement amongst the church’s members and has seen them more motivated to focus on Jesus said Kelley.

Focus Church will still continue to be a part of the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee) International Organization.

In addition to the name change, Focus church is also in the process of acquiring and relocating to a piece of land a few miles from its current location. With a membership of 168 and being at about 90% capacity in their current building, Kelley said this move was due in part to needing more space to expand as the congregation grows.

“We are at capacity at our current location with really no room to expand,” Kelley said. “The Lord blessed us with ample space, 21 acres, to build and actually to grow even beyond that.”

Through their Reach More—Disciple More building campaign, Focus Church is currently in the process of taking possession of the land by getting it paid off before excavation begins. Kelley said if circumstances stay on course, it will be paid off by the end of the year and they will begin to move dirt in 2023.

Focus Church’s current location is 680 Co Road 308, Shelby, Alabama, and the relocation address is 2575 Hwy 47, Columbiana, Alabama. The church currently meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The preaching portion of the Sunday ministry service is live-streamed on Facebook at @discoverfocuschurch.