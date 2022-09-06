CPD arrests suspect for alleged abduction of mother and child

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – The Calera Police Department arrested a suspect who had allegedly abducted a mother and child and was traveling through the city during Labor Day weekend.

The CPD learned of the suspect when a Calera citizen called the department after he recognized that the woman and child were in distress at a local service station.

According to the CPD, officers responded and learned that the two had been abducted in another state and were traveling through Alabama. On the City of Calera Police Department’s Facebook page, it was said that the suspect was arrested and the child and her mother are safe.

The suspect had previously been charged with two counts of kidnapping in Tennessee.

“Proactive policing doesn’t just involve the police,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche wrote on Facebook. “To be effective, the community must take action and help others in distress. At a time when it’s common for citizens to watch crime occur or even video it to post on social media, we have yet another case where a Calera citizen took action. Caring is contagious.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.