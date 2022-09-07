Superheroes to make landing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s fall events will begin this upcoming weekend and continue into November.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 10 the museum will host the Superhero Express. During this event, children will be able to ride a train alongside “community champions” such as first responders and everybody’s favorite masked heroes.

When the heroes stop by, attendees will have the chance to take photos and visit with them.

Additionally, on the museum grounds, there will be games, food vendors, photo stations, fire, police and military vehicles and interactive exhibits.

The train ride for the Superhero Express will last approximately 75 minutes and attendees are encouraged to suit up in their own costumes. Departure times will take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with boarding beginning 15 minutes prior.

Tickets for this event may be purchased in advance online or the day of at the Calera Depot.

Beginning in October, the Pumpkin Junction will begin for some fall fun.

During Pumpkin Junction, guests will be able to ride a train to the junction, where they can experience hayrides, vendors, outdoor family fun and games, pumpkin picking, a pallet maze and more.

The experience will last 75 minutes and will take place each Saturday and Sunday in October. Tickets for this event can also be purchased online or the day of at the Calera Depot.

In November the museum is offering a Fall Foliage Special where guests can ride the old Alabama Mineral Railroad and take in the autumnal colors of the surrounding nature.

The train ride will last around 75 minutes and will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 and 12.

For more information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit Hodrrm.org/ and click the events tab.