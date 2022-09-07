Youth Leadership Shelby County applications now being accepted

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Leadership Shelby County is now accepting Youth Leadership Shelby County applications.

According to Youth Leadership Shelby County’s website, the program is offered to students entering the 11th grade within the county and aims to encourage young people to be “socially, conscientious leaders of the future by providing them with the experience, vision and opportunity to lead.”

The six-month program will meet on the first Tuesday of each month. Classes are designed to give participants the opportunity to meet local decision-makers and have discussions on current issues.

Leadership Shelby County emphasizes the hand on experience component of the program, stating on its website that it makes it meaningful and interesting.

There is no cost to participate as the LSC Alumni Association sponsors the youth division of the program and sponsorships.

All completed packets should be turned in no later than Friday, Sept. 23 by 4:30 p.m.

The application can be found at Leadershipshelbycounty.com/ by clicking the “Youth LSC Applications Now Open” tab, or can be directly accessed at Leadershipshelbycounty.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-2023-Youth-Leadership-Shelby-County-Application-Form.pdf.

When completed, submissions can be sent to kwilliams@shelbyal.com or can be printed and sent by mail to Leadership Shelby County 1123 County Services Dr. Pelham, AL 35124.