Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it.

ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.

According to a post on Facebook by the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, it is expected to take until May 2023 for work to be completed.

“ALDOT thanks motorists for their extreme patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways,” read a statement from ALDOT.

The Alabama 25 bridge over Waxahatchee Creek was originally opened for traffic in 1928 and is located outside Columbiana corporate limits.

While the bridge is being reconstructed, the construction area is closed to thru traffic for the safety of workers and the public.

An ALDOT press release from 2021 stated that vehicles going south on 25 will be detoured to Alabama 70 in Columbiana, then to Shelby County 42, which reconnects with Alabama 25 within Calera city limits. Travelers headed north on 25 will be detoured first to Shelby County 42, then to Alabama 70.

The $2 million project is being done through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement-II Program.

A past report stated that the ATRIP II funds for the project will be limited to around $1,580,650, and county funds will be limited to approximately $419,349.