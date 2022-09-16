DAR to ring bells for Constitution Week

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The local David Lindsay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution started its annual September meeting with Chapter Registrar, Judith Kennedy Arthur, inducting three of its members, Mary Harris, Elizabeth Cook and Senator April Weaver. Each was given a rose along with their new membership packet.

All inductees have an American Patriot who fought in the American Revolution. Senator April Weaver’s Patriot is the chapter’s namesake (David Lindsay) who is buried at Maylene, at his historical cemetery site on the property that he had purchased when first settling his family in Shelby County.

The Chapter Regent Stella Tipton said she is working with others to explore an exciting idea of the development of a patriot trail that would map out historical sites such as David Lindsay’s historical gravesite and other historical treasures such as the George Washington Museum in Columbiana.

“We have such a young nation, and the timing to complete a project of this magnitude would really be meaningful,” Tipton said, “if we can start now and have it completed before we celebrate our 250-year anniversary on July 4, 2026.”

Tipton said that the idea came about while she was out landscaping at the grave site in May.

“The National DAR is supporting such projects with small grants to help local chapters, such as ours,” Tipton said. “We will see where this leads. Hopefully, something we can all be proud of here in Shelby County.”

The chapter received a proclamation from the entire Legislative Delegation of Shelby County, marking the 235th anniversary of the signing of the constitution of the United States of America at the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787. The Proclamation was presented to the chapter’s members and Constitutional Chairperson, Jenny Mumpower, by Senator April Weaver.

Constitution Week is celebrated from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 each year. This celebration of the constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside this week annually to commemorate the constitution’s history and importance.

“This was a real special honor to have all eleven members of our Legislative Delegation here in Shelby County sign the Constitution Week Proclamation,” Tipton said. “Our chapter has been celebrating Constitutional Week here in Shelby County since 1955-56. We were so privileged to receive the Proclamation presented by Senator Weaver. The Legislative Delegation Proclamation encourages all citizens to recognize and appreciate the importance of this enduring document to our nation and reaffirm our commitment to the rights and responsibilities of citizenship in this great nation.”

The chapter also enjoyed a presentation by Mary Harris as she donated a book about the constitution to the Columbiana Library where the chapter meets.

Chapter members were given a special bell at the September meeting and will be ringing them this Saturday, Sept. 17, at exactly 4 p.m. across Shelby County. Many other members of the Daughters of the American Revolution will also be gathering throughout the country to ring bells just as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the constitution was first signed in 1787.

The chapter invites anyone to join Constitutional Chairperson, Jenny Mumpower, next week as she travels to various libraries throughout Shelby County dressed in her period costume, helping elementary school children learn about the constitution through interactive programs.

“We are so proud of Jenny,” Tipton said. “She and our former Regent, Phoebe Robinson, have done so much to pave the road to our chapter’s focus on educating our younger generation, not only about our founding fathers but the constitution.”

Visit Davidlindsaynsdar.weebly.com to join or visit the chapter.