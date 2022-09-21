Juvenile suspect arrested in murder of Calera mother

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – A Shelby County mom was found shot to death in her Calera home, marking the first homicide of the year for the city.

On Tuesday night, Sept. 20, the Calera Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision.

The body of 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post uploaded by the CPD. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the homicide was most likely domestic related.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was then requested to assist with the investigation.

During the search for the suspect, the Calera schools entered a lockdown.

On Wednesday morning, a juvenile suspect in the homicide was located and placed under arrest in Jefferson County and will be brought back to Shelby County.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our citizens,” read a post from Calera Chief David Hyche on the departments Facebook page. “Crimes like this do not occur often in our community, but when they do our citizens, schools and police all work together as one team.”