Calera National Night Out set for Oct. 4

CALERA – The city of Calera’s National Night Out is set to make a comeback after a successful run in 2021.

This year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Oliver Park.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the event is important because it allows the community to get to know first responders in a non-threatening environment.

“We don’t want the first contact people have with a police officer to be during a traumatic event,” Hyche said. “It’s just nice to have a relaxed, fun atmosphere for the public and children to interact with our officers.”

The event is presented by the City of Calera Police Department and the Calera Fire Department.

“National Night Out actually started as law enforcement awareness,” Calera Fire Chief Sean Kendrick said. “It started in the mid-1980s, and it was just a program to bring awareness to local crime prevention programs. It’s just grown over the years into a national movement that showcases first responders.”

Kendrick said in a video uploaded to Calera Main Street’s Facebook that attendees can expect to see flashing lights, emergency equipment, firetrucks and training equipment from the Alabama Fire College. Firefighters will also be at the event, and the firetrucks will be open so children can look inside.

From the police side, representatives from the SWAT Team, Critical Response Team, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be at National Night Out. The Calera Police Department also noted that a helicopter will be at the event along with other vehicles that many do not see on a daily basis.

In the video, Kendrick called attention to October being National Fire Prevention Month.

“We just want to take this opportunity to give a couple of life safety and fire safety tips,” Kendrick said. “We want to remind everyone to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. Also, when you sleep, make sure you close your bedroom doors because that’s a great deterrent if there’s a fire in your house.”