Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14.

The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages.

Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is both safe and fun for the community.

“We want to let the community know that we care about them,” Swing said.

The event will feature more than 20 cars decorated for the Trunk or Treat portion. Each vehicle will have candy and a game for the kids to do. There will not be any cars with “scary” themes, Swing said.

There will also be some inflatables, pumpkin painting, food trucks and live music.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes, and Swing said in previous years, many parents have come dressed up as well.

The event has roughly 65 to 70 volunteers who will serve and be part of the festivities throughout the night.

Swing said the last two years, the event has generated about 1,000 people.

The event is free and will be held at the church campus which is located at 1155 Alabaster Blvd.

For more information, visit gowestwood.org/fallfest.