Alabaster City Schools to close early due to inclement weather

Published 10:53 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools announced on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25 that all city schools will dismiss an hour early due to the threat of inclement weather.

Busses will also run an hour earlier than normal.

ACS also stated that all after-school activities are also canceled, including after-school care.

The National Weather Service for Birmingham has forecast possible severe storms in the area. Shelby County is in a threat area for possible tornadoes and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour from 3-8 p.m.

To keep up to date on ACS announcements, visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.

For updates on the weather, visit Weather.gov/bmx/.

 

