American Village opens Colonial Christmas Lunch & Tour reservations

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Reservations have opened for American Village’s Colonial Christmas & Lunch Tour.

During the tour, visitors will gather in the Colonial Chapel and see a light-hearted performance that tells the tale of what was happening in the lives of George and Martha Washington leading up to when they met.

Additionally, attendees will also be able to eat, drink and have a merry lunch as they are greeted by newly married George and Martha Washington. The two will be accompanied by family and friends from the show. As the celebrations begin, the characters will dance for the audience. Guests will be able to see the characters in custom wedding clothes re-created by American Village staff based on interpretations of the original garments.

The tour has multiple openings from Saturday, Dec. 5-Wednesday Dec. 9 with times from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or noon to 2:30 p.m.

Pre-reservations are required for this event. To make a reservation call 205-665-3535 extension 1031. Tickets are $40.