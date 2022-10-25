Shelby County Schools to dismiss early

Shelby County Schools announced that all district schools will dismiss one hour prior to their normal dismissal times due to the threat of inclement weather. (File)

SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools announced that all district schools will dismiss one hour prior to their normal dismissal times due to the threat of inclement weather.

Buses will run their routes one hour earlier than normal as well.

In a Facebook post, SCS also stated that all after-school activities and the After School Care Program are canceled.

The National Weather Service for Birmingham has forecast possible severe storms in the area. Shelby County is in a threat area for possible tornadoes and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour from 3-8 p.m.

Find the latest updates from Shelby County Schools on its Facebook page Facebook.com/shelbyalschools.

For updates on potential inclement weather, visit Weather.gov/bmx/.

