First Baptist Church of Columbiana to host Fall Festival

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The First Baptist Church of Columbiana will hold its Fall Festival on Halloween night following the Columbiana Monster Walk.

Set for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., Children’s Minister Andy Shelton said the festival will feature free hotdogs and chili, family-friendly games, inflatables and free bibles.

Shelton said community festivals like the one the First Baptist Church of Columbiana is holding are important for fostering important relationships between the city’s citizens and the church.

“I think (community events) are important for the church to let the community know that the church is there for them,” Shelton said. “It gives us an opportunity to just love the people, and it gives them a safe opportunity for families to come and get some candy and fellowship. It’s just an opportunity for us to share the gospel with people.”

The Fall Festival will take place inside the church’s gym. As the event follows the Monster Walk, Shelton said there will be a hayride to transport people from main street to the church if anyone needs a ride. Shelton said attendees can also park at the church.

Anyone from the community is invited, and Shelton said they are estimating 1,000 people will attend.

For more information, visit the church on Facebook at Facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchofColumbiana. The church is located at 208 N Main Street in Columbiana.