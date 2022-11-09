Act of Congress to headline “Christmas in Helena” event Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA — Helena will kick off the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. with its annual Christmas in Helena tree lighting and holiday market event.

In addition, headlining this year’s festivities will be popular musical performers Act of Congress. The band has performed in venues around the globe serving as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department.

“We are so thrilled to be performing in Helena,” said Act of Congress member Connie Skellie. “I can’t wait to experience the joy of the holiday season with everyone here beneath the backdrop of beautiful Old Town.”

Vendors from around the state will line the streets of Old Town with Christmas gift items, holiday ornaments and food trucks.

“This will be a great opportunity for residents to get a jump on holiday shopping and we want to invite everyone to attend,” said Kim Edwards, Board chair.

Attendees will not only be treated to special musical guest Act Of Congress, but also performances by the Helena High School Choir and a local dance troupe.

Helena City Councilman Chris VanCleave said the tree lighting is “Helena’s Hallmark moment,” and serves as a perfect way to bring the community together to kick off the Christmas season.