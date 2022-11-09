UM set to show “Punk Rock Girl!” throughout November Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre will present “Punk Rock Girl!” on the Rebecca J. Luker Stage at the DiscoverShelby Theatre in the Center for the Arts throughout November.

“Punk Rock Girl” is directed by Michael Walker, UM associate professor of acting and voice. The show’s choreography is by Will Harrell and music is directed by Jennifer Hartsell, accompanist and music director in the UM theatre department. Additionally, the show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

“Punk Rock Girl!” is the story of 16-year-old Angela Quivers, a perfectionist who doesn’t take chances and feels like she doesn’t belong until she meets another teenager, Proxi, who introduces her to the world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets and big, loud, messy emotions.

Attendees can expect a musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe. According to UM “Punk Rock Girl!” is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged, trashy and heartfelt, familiar and alien. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pink, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and many more. The book and musical arrangements are by Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis with co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki.

Performances have been scheduled for Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. each day.

Those interested in seeing the performance can find tickets online at Montevallotickets.universitytickets.com.