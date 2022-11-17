Grandview Medical Center awarded ‘A’ hospital safety grade Published 10:02 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Grandview Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Grandview’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“I am incredibly proud of what is being accomplished here at Grandview,” said Daniel McKinney, CEO of Grandview Medical Center. “With everything we do, it takes a team that includes our medical staff and employees working together. Earning an ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog is truly a team-based award. It is rewarding to have external affirmation of our commitment to delivering safe patient care at Grandview Medical Center.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Grandview’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.