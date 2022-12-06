Christmas in Helena sees successful turnout Published 10:15 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

HELENA – Christmas in Helena kicked off the holiday season in Old Town as the community gathered at the Caboose Welcome Center for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Market and a new Christmas Concert event.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the city began its Christmas in Helena events. Residents shopped at the various local vendor booths which were stationed up and down Old Town as they awaited the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree.

“It was awesome,” said Helena Mayor Brian Puckett. “We’ve had nothing but positive feedback on the Christmas Tree Lighting and concert and parade. It goes back again to the people and those type of things which makes us who we are as a community.”

Traditionally, city residents know to expect the Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market annually every December. This year, however, the city added something new to the lineup. The Christmas Concert, featuring headlining band Act of Congress, began the night with some festive tunes atop a stage near the Helena Caboose. The band’s opening performance was followed by a dance from Dance Etc students and a performance from the Helena High School choir.

The tree was lit with the help of Helena’s Lifetime Volunteer of the year Tom Lefebvre. After which, Act of Congress took the stage again to continue serenading the crowd with a variety of original music and familiar Christmas tunes.

“I think Act of Congress helped people continue to stay around,” Puckett said. “Because ultimately, we want people to not just completely disappear after the tree is lit.”

This year, the city displayed a brand new tree for residents. The 22-foot-tall tree, which is the first artificial tree that the city has displayed, has an additional two-and-a-half-foot star atop it.

“It’s a gorgeous tree,” Puckett said. “And the great thing is we will be able to use it for years and years to come.”

Whether it’s the Christmas in Helena event or the Christmas parade, Puckett said his favorite thing about these festivities is seeing Helena come together as one.

He also extended his and the city’s thanks to all those who helped make these events possible.

“I want to thank all the hard work from the Helena Beautification Board for the Tree Lighting and Market,” Puckett said. “And then I want to thank the Parade Committee and the tireless hours that they put in throughout the year to make the parade such a memorable parade every year.”