December’s Update from the Library Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library!

The Holidays are fast approaching, and the library has you covered for books, movies and exciting new electronic options! Now is a great time to visit to check out what is new or grab some classics or favorites.

Through the years, dedicated staff members and citizens have donated all kinds of resources to assist the library in providing great holiday options. The Helena Public Library thanks them for their support.

Exciting news: the Library now offers access to a great digital service called “Hoopla!” Find out what the buzz is about by visiting Hoopladigital.com or downloading the app, and have your library card handy. If you need a library card, simply stop by the library. Offering Hoopla has been a goal for the library and its supporters for some time, and we would like to thank the city of Helena and the Library Board for making it a reality. In addition to Hoopla, other digital access is available via the Libby and Overdrive apps.

In other Library Board news, The Helena City Council recently honored Board Chairman Brian Peters with a resolution recognizing his 10 years as Library Board Chairman. Chairman Peters succeeded Ken Penhale as Board Chair in 2012. In addition to his leadership, Chairman Peters is a great reader and patron of the library. We appreciate his hard work.

The Library would like to thank Vulcan Materials in Helena for a recent grant contribution of $1,000 to purchase some new technology for younger readers. More details coming on this exciting development! Vulcan Materials has been a great partner for the library, and incredibly generous each year in providing support. The readers of Helena appreciate these efforts.

The Friends of the Library meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. This group meets to have fun, socialize, plan and work on projects to improve the library for the community. Recent and upcoming projects include: holding a toy drive to assist the Helena Police Department, staffing the library information table at Helena events and collaborating on the Library “float” in the 51st annual Helena Christmas Parade. If you are interested in The Friends of the Jane B. Holmes Public Library, please call the library at 205-664-8308 (ask for Dan) or e-mail ddearing@shelbycounty-al.org

Speaking of the parade, please look for the library “marchers” on parade day, which is Saturday, Dec. 3. The Helena Christmas Parade committee is made up of volunteers, and they have been very supportive and helpful over the years. We appreciate their service, and we look forward to another fun parade!

Looking for a fun program? Check out these December events at the Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena!

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.: Storytime with Mrs. Erin!

Monday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen/Tween Beaded Snow Flake Ornament Craft

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:45 PM: Friends of the Library Meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 7 All day: Check out 10 Books, get a prize!

Monday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.: Christmas Coloring and Foam Ornament (While supplies last)

Monday, Dec. 19 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Lego Fun!

Dec. 23-Dec. 26: Closed for Christmas

Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Closed for New Year’s

December’s Top Picks:

“A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans | Adult Fiction

A Christmas Memory is a poignant, deeply felt novel about loss, grief, the healing power of forgiveness, and the true meaning of the holiday season.

“Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks | Adult Fiction

is a poignant love story about risking everything for a dream—and whether it’s possible to leave the past behind.

“The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasgow | Young Adult

Who killed Brooke Donovan? It’s the biggest mystery of the summer, and everyone in Castle Cove thinks they know what happened. But they’re wrong. Two unlikely friends come together to solve the case in this fast-paced, fun, modern Agatha Christie-inspired thriller.

“Best Family Ever” by Karen Kingsbury | Juvenile Fiction

Much-loved storyteller Karen Kingsbury’s Baxter Family books have captured the hearts of millions who have come to think of the Baxter family as their own. Now Karen Kingsbury and her son Tyler Russell tell the childhood stories of the beloved Baxter children to inspire and entertain younger readers.

“How to Catch a Reindeer” by Alice Walstead | Easy Picture Book

It’s Christmas Eve and Santa’s team is off to deliver presents when one of the trusted reindeer Comet decides to explore on her own. Come along on this fun Christmas adventure to see if you can catch Comet!

“Busy Betty” by Reese Witherspoon | Easy Picture Book

Busy Betty by Reese Witherspoon – A story about a creative, curious and exuberant young girl who has big plans and an even bigger heart. Betty is a smart and larger-than-life character who encourages young readers to celebrate what makes them unique and realize that anything is possible!