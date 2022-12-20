Meet Jeff Murphy Published 10:04 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Helena Intermediate School Resource Officer

Many Helena students might be familiar with Jeff Murphy as he has served as the Intermediate School Resource Officer for the past three years. His favorite thing about being an SRO is making connections with kids and teachers. The connections he is forming are important in showing children they can trust first responders and come to them if they need help, Murphy said. From unlocking someone’s car door when they were locked out or making the community safer on the day-to-day, Murphy finds the importance of his job in the little things.

Murphy has spent 19 years in Helena with his wife Michelle. He said his favorite part about the city is the sense of community.

“We’ve gotten bigger, but if there’s a need that comes up people will rise to the occasion and help each other out,” Murphy said.

Like many, Murphy looks forward to Christmas in Helena each year, especially seeing the Caboose Welcome Center decked out in holiday lights and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.