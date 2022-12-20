Meet Your Neighbor — JoAnna and JC Harman Published 10:46 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

It has been 11 years since JoAnna moved to Helena. She landed here because her father owned a house in the city, but stayed because of the people. Following their marriage one year ago, JC moved to Helena himself, however, he has been involved with many organizations alongside JoAnna before his move.

The two are on the Old Town Live Board, the Buck Creek Festival Committee and have been chaperones for the Helena High School band for eight years. JoAnna became involved in the band when her son joined, followed by her daughter, and she said she has loved every minute of it.

The two love to frequent The Depot and Oversoul Brewing. The two said their favorite hidden gems in Helena are the trails behind Hillsboro.

“Those are amazing,” JoAnna said. “We went hiking out there a couple times, it’s beautiful back there, it’s gorgeous.”

The Harman’s agree that the Christmas spirit in Helena is unmatched.

“I love the Christmas Tree Lighting, that’s always amazing. And then the market that goes with it,” JoAnna said.