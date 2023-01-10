Glenn Wills author of “Forgotten Alabama” set to give presentation in Helena Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

HELENA – Glenn Wills, author of “Forgotten Alabama” will feature as a guest speaker of the Helena Historic Preservation and Helena Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Wills will speak at the Helena Municipal Building Council Chambers from 5:30-7 p.m., and anyone is invited to attend this free event.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to have Glenn Wills tell us about the places he’s visited in Alabama, historical or others,” said Linda Wurstner with the Helena Historic Preservation. “We hope people will come out and have a nice time.”

Wills is not only an author, he is also a photographer who has traveled thousands of miles throughout the state of Alabama, visiting every county.

At the meeting, he will share his experiences from his time throughout the state and the many stories behind a collection of his photographs.

At the presentation, Wills will have copies of “Forgotten Alabama” available for purchase.

For more information, visit the Helena Historic Preservation on Facebook or the event listing at Fb.me/e/2fFo9SqD8.