Schools Q&A – Christopher Galloway Published 9:40 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Christopher Galloway – Helena High School Social Studies teacher and soccer coach

Q: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

A: I became a teacher because I wanted to find something that mirrored my passions in life. In my past career, I enjoyed the training aspect and helping others learn the skills of the job along with the fact that I also enjoyed working with young people. Education provided me the opportunity to do both.

Q: How long have you been teaching at Helena High School?

A: I have been teaching/coaching at Helena High School for eight years.

Q: What is the best part about teaching history?

A: Getting to tell the stories and teach the lessons of the past, I feel like if you know where you came from you have a better understanding of where you are going.

Q: You were named Teacher of the Year, congratulations! What was it like to receive this recognition?

A: To have been chosen for this honor by my peers was simply humbling.

Q: How would you describe your approach to teaching?

A: First, I create a safe learning environment where students feel free and confident to participate in the classroom and take academic risk. Secondly, I approach education from a skills bases where students are taught and given opportunities to practice reading, writing and critical thinking/discussion.

Q: What are some of the most memorable moments of your teaching career?

A: As a teacher, I relish the moments where students share their successes with me, for example passing their AP exam or they got into the college of their choice. I really enjoy celebrating successes with the students.

From a coaching perspective, it would be being part of the coaching staff that won the 2016 boys soccer state championship.