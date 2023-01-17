Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama.

The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grande Hall in Old Mill Square. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend any part of the workshop that they are available to.

Topics that will be discussed include:

-Partnering with neighboring communities to improve regional infrastructure and connect historic, cultural and artistic offerings.

-Improving accessibility to designations.

-Activating and growing businesses in downtown.

-Developing activities and events that highlight recreation assets to residents and market south Shelby County as a destination.

Columbiana was selected as a community to receive planning assistance through the Recreation Economy for the Rural Communities program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional commission and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Rural Communities program aims to help communities enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and strengthen downtown.

This event is free and open to all, however, registration is requested. To register and find more details, visit Bit.ly/3WV6yBN.