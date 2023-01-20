Helena Old Town Live lineup released Published 1:30 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – The Helena Old Town Board (HOT Board) unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Old Town Live summer concert series.

This marks the third year the HOT Board has hosted Old Town Live, and they said they hope to make this series the best yet.

“Each year the event has grown in popularity,” said Helena City Councilmember and HOT Board Liaison Laura Joseph. “This year’s musical lineup is great. I am proud of our volunteer Board Members for working hard to serve their community.”

On April 15, Drayton Farley and 49 Winchester will kick the series off with soulful melodies alongside the country-pop stylings of Lindsay Ell.

June 10 will feature North Mississippi Allstars and George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners will take the stage and bring their unique blend of blues and funk to the crowd.

Telluride will be joined by the Battle of the Bands winner on July 3 for an evening complete with fireworks.

On August 12, Cracker and Bloodkin will take center stage.

All the concerts will be held at the Helena Amphitheater in Old Town and are completely free to attend. Old Town is home to locally owned shops, eateries, a small batch brewery and an artisan coffee roaster.

“The 2023 lineup is hot,” said HOT Board member Brian Hayes. “It was awesome to see Helena’s Old Town fill up with thousands of people for each concert, and I have no doubt this year will bring additional growth with the power of this year’s musical lineup.”

Hayes said producing an event such as Old Town Live is a team effort, and without the Helena volunteer team it wouldn’t be possible.

“Our volunteer team of Helena citizens all have a passion to serve our community and have really enjoyed creating Old Town Live as a place to listen to great live music, eat good food and be with neighbors and friends.”

This year’s Old Town Live is sponsored by Birmingham Mountain Radio, C-Spire, Central State Bank, Discover Shelby County and the city of Helena. There will be additional sponsorship opportunities available.

To stay informed about upcoming events, visit Helena Old Town Facebook Page and ExploreHelenaOldTown.com.