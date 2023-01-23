My Helena – Wei Han Published 1:04 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Love the Easy and Simple Life

The city of Helena

Helena is a wonderful place to live. The city of Helena is a very safe place to live and the people of Helena are always kind and friendly. In the last 22 years since I have lived here, Helena has grown a lot. Now there are a lot more choices in restaurants and grocery stores. I don’t have to go far to get anything I need. I plan to retire in Helena since it is such a nice little community.

Fish Food

Publix

My puffer fish Tubby is a picky eater. Thanks to the Helena Publix which offers a nice variety of fresh seafood, he is well fed. Helena Publix is the best and Tubby thanks them for having live clams, live muscles, and peeled shrimp for his demanding eating habits. While picking up food for Tubby, we also get a pound of steamed shrimp for his human.



All About That Boba

ThirsTea Cafe

BOBA tea originated in Taiwan in the ’80s. What is there to say? We have one in Helena.

Lazy Way to Cook Dinner

Helena’s eateries

There are always several varieties of restaurants to choose from in Helena. I never have to cook if I don’t want to. If I don’t want to cook or eat cereal and milk for dinner, all I have to do is use my hunting skill and hunt my dinner down since there are so many wonderful selections of restaurants in Helena.

Easy Entertainment

Helena’s Library

Helena library offers a wonderful selection of books, DVDs, audio books and programs. I’m personally biased toward the library since my sister works there.