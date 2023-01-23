SCSO leaders receive FBI Trilogy Award Published 10:52 am Monday, January 23, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – Sheriff John Samaniego recognized Lieutenant Shelby O’Connor for receiving the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award. The FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on first-line supervisor leadership, command-level leadership, and executive-level leadership. Upon completion of all three courses, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBI-LEEDA’s Trilogy Award.

O’Connor serves as a Patrol Watch Commander. She has a wide range of law enforcement experience including crisis negotiations, criminal investigations and patrol. O’Connor is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute. O’Connor has amassed more than 22 years of law enforcement experience.

“O’Connor’s well-deserved recognition is an example of the dedication of our deputies, as well as their drive to be the very best in their respective fields,” Samaniego said.

O’Connor joins the ranks of six other sheriff’s office supervisors, followed by others actively involved in completing this course.