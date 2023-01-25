Helena United Festival set to return in April Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board announced the annual Helena United Festival will take place this spring.

The festival is set for Saturday, April 22 at Helena Amphitheater Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The board said residents and members of surrounding cities are invited to attend this free event.

“We are excited to provide a variety of activities for patrons while enjoying music from different cultures and genres,” read an official statement from the board. “Helena United Festival will be an amazing, free public event and all patrons will enjoy learning about various cultures, cuisines and their history in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Attendees can expect vendors, food trucks, kid’s activities and live entertainment at the festival.

2022 was the first year the Diversity and Inclusion Board held the festival. One difference from the first year compared to this year is the addition of live music. The festival will once again feature a cooking demonstration.

“The cooking demonstration had a great turnout (last year),” said Dominga Gardner, chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Board. “Many people watched the demonstration and wanted to take the food home.”

Additionally, the board plans for more informational booths from various organizations from around the county to be present.

Gardner said she hopes that the festival acts as a way for attendees to connect with new people and celebrate their differences.

“I hope the festival is a free space (where attendees) have the ability to explore different cultures, cuisines and history and embrace everyone’s differences,” Gardner said. “Have fun, meet new people while enjoying the music and entertainment as well as shopping with various vendors.”

Those interested in becoming a vendor, sponsor or volunteer for the event may visit Helenadiboard.org/helena-international-unity-festival.

For more information, call 205-304-1344, email helenadiboard@gmail.com or visit Helenadiboard.org.