Pelham Park teacher, coach arrested on child porn charge Published 6:55 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

1 of 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Adam Lewis, a Pelham Park Middle School teacher, was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

Lewis, teacher and assistant wrestling coach in the Pelham School System, was arrested on Pelham City School property on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and is being held at the Shelby County Jail on charges of alleged child pornography possession. He has a set bond of $15,000.

The investigation is being led by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

At 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 25, Pelham City Schools sent an email to parents and guardians. The statement read as follows:

“State law enforcement officials made Pelham City Schools aware of alleged wrongdoing by a Pelham Park Middle School teacher on Wednesday. The employee was removed from the school building, and system administrators took immediate action to place the employee on administrative leave.

“While we cannot discuss the details of personnel matters, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement as it conducts a full investigation into the allegations.”

Lewis is also listed as the youth director at a local church in Pelham.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.