Winners of 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show announced
Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023
By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer
The winners of Shelby County School’s 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show were announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Shelby County Schools announced the winners on Facebook and congratulated the recipients. The winners will be recognized at a reception in the spring.
“We are so proud of these talented students and their amazing teachers,” read the post.
Winners for each division are as follows:
Elementary Division K-2
- First place: “Black Bird” by Nora Kloibhofer of Mt Laurel Elementary School
- Second place: “Monet’s Bridge” by Emily Steed of Oak Mountain Elementary School
- Third place: “Marcie the Monster” by Sae Kurokawa of Inverness Elementary School
Elementary Division 3-4
- First place: “Fall Day” by Hannah Johnson of Mt Laurel Elementary School
- Second place: “Majestic Ming” by Victoria Perez of Oak Mountain Elementary School
- Third place: “Pajaro Azul Amante Bark” by Levi Marcum of Helena Intermedia School
Elementary Division 5-6
- First place: “Northern Lights” by Annie McGaha of Chelsea Park Elementary
- Second place: “Aquarium” by Owen Wallace of Calera Intermediate School
- Third place: “Toucan” by Crimson Nivens of Forest Oaks Elementary
Secondary Division 7-8
- First place tie: “Lemur” by Sandra Caldera of Helena Middle School
- First place tie: “Strawberry Cheesecake” by Adelynn Smith of Columbiana Middle School
- Second place: “Teeny Moth” by Maylee Hale of Columbiana Middle School
Secondary Division 9-10
- First place tie: “There Are No Eyes in Disease” by Callie Hendren of Helena High School
- First place tie: “Still Life” by Alice Long of Oak Mountain High School
- Second place: “Untitled” by Maci Lockwood of Helena High School
Secondary Division 11-12
- First place: “Tree Paint” by Ryan Maddox of Chelsea High School
- Second place: “Boulevard” by Chloe Lawrence of Helena High School
- Third place: “City Scape” by Coleigh Dean of Chelsea High School
- Honorable mention: “Everything Perfect Everywhere” by Daniel Campos of Helena High School
Additionally, 20 students were selected to participate in the State of Alabama Art Exhibit which will be on display at the state capitol building in Montgomery during February and March.
Students to be featured in the State of Alabama Art Exhibit include:
Secondary Entries
- Alice Long, Oak Mountain High School
- Caitlyn Willis, Oak Mountain High School
- Maylee Hale, Columbiana Middle School
- Callie Hendren, Helena High School
- Coleigh Dean, Chelsea High School
- Sandra Caldera, Helena Middle School
- Ryan Maddox, Chelsea High School
- Adelynn Smith, Columbiana Middle School
- Maci Lockwood, Helena High School
- Chloe Lawrence, Helena High School
Elementary Entries
- Crimson Nivens, Forest Oaks Elementary School
- Victoria Perez, Oak Mountain Intermediate School
- Syha Franklin, Vincent Elementary School
- Annie McGaha, Chelsea Park Elementary School
- Hannah Johnson, Mt Laurel Elementary School
- Owen Wallace, Calera Intermediate School
- Sae Kurokawa, Inverness Elementary School
- Emily Steed, Oak Mountain Elementary School
- Levi Marcum, Helena Intermedia School
- Nora Kloibhofer, Mt Laurel Elementary School