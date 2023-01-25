Winners of 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show announced Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

The winners of Shelby County School’s 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show were announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Shelby County Schools announced the winners on Facebook and congratulated the recipients. The winners will be recognized at a reception in the spring.

“We are so proud of these talented students and their amazing teachers,” read the post.

Winners for each division are as follows:

Elementary Division K-2

First place: “Black Bird” by Nora Kloibhofer of Mt Laurel Elementary School

Second place: “Monet’s Bridge” by Emily Steed of Oak Mountain Elementary School

Third place: “Marcie the Monster” by Sae Kurokawa of Inverness Elementary School

Elementary Division 3-4

First place: “Fall Day” by Hannah Johnson of Mt Laurel Elementary School

Second place: “Majestic Ming” by Victoria Perez of Oak Mountain Elementary School

Third place: “Pajaro Azul Amante Bark” by Levi Marcum of Helena Intermedia School

Elementary Division 5-6

First place: “Northern Lights” by Annie McGaha of Chelsea Park Elementary

Second place: “Aquarium” by Owen Wallace of Calera Intermediate School

Third place: “Toucan” by Crimson Nivens of Forest Oaks Elementary

Secondary Division 7-8

First place tie: “Lemur” by Sandra Caldera of Helena Middle School

First place tie: “Strawberry Cheesecake” by Adelynn Smith of Columbiana Middle School

Second place: “Teeny Moth” by Maylee Hale of Columbiana Middle School

Secondary Division 9-10

First place tie: “There Are No Eyes in Disease” by Callie Hendren of Helena High School

First place tie: “Still Life” by Alice Long of Oak Mountain High School

Second place: “Untitled” by Maci Lockwood of Helena High School

Secondary Division 11-12

First place: “Tree Paint” by Ryan Maddox of Chelsea High School

Second place: “Boulevard” by Chloe Lawrence of Helena High School

Third place: “City Scape” by Coleigh Dean of Chelsea High School

Honorable mention: “Everything Perfect Everywhere” by Daniel Campos of Helena High School

Additionally, 20 students were selected to participate in the State of Alabama Art Exhibit which will be on display at the state capitol building in Montgomery during February and March.

Students to be featured in the State of Alabama Art Exhibit include:

Secondary Entries

Alice Long, Oak Mountain High School

Caitlyn Willis, Oak Mountain High School

Maylee Hale, Columbiana Middle School

Callie Hendren, Helena High School

Coleigh Dean, Chelsea High School

Sandra Caldera, Helena Middle School

Ryan Maddox, Chelsea High School

Adelynn Smith, Columbiana Middle School

Maci Lockwood, Helena High School

Chloe Lawrence, Helena High School

Elementary Entries