Chelsea boys pick up win against Calera Published 9:34 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Chelsea boys picked up one last win of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 2 against Calera. The Hornet took down the Eagles during Chelsea’s senior night 68-51.

In the opening quarter, the Hornets quickly gained a 21-14 lead over the Eagles. Paul Lanzi led Chelsea with a front end of a one-and-one, two baskets knocked down inside the arc and one knocked down outside the arc.

Christen Whetstone went two-for-two from the free-throw line and tacked on four points from two field goals. Dykan Brown tacked on three points, while Alex Redd and Aiden Owens totaled a combined four points.

D.J. White carried the Eagles after posting four points in the first quarter from two field goals and two free throws. Tierran Thomas followed White with three points picked up outside the arc.

Brandon Caldwell, Austin Brooks and Jayden Robinson totaled a combined five points.

Chelsea limited Calera’s offense to five points before the halftime break. The Hornets outscored the Eagles by eight points in the second quarter with Lanzi knocking down five out of Chelsea’s 13.

Avery Futch followed Lanzi with two free throws and a three-point field goal. MJ Conrad and Redd totaled a combined three points.

Calera’s Isiah Daniel knocked down a basket outside the arc, while Thomas picked up two points inside the paint.

Returning to the second half, Chelsea extended its 34-19 first-half lead by 18 points, while Calera added 12 points.

Whetstone led the offensive run for the Hornets in the third quarter with five points, while Redd followed with four points.

Lanzi went two-for-two from the free-throw line. EJ Hudnall and Futch totaled a combined four points. Conrad tacked on three points.

Daniel led the Eagles with five points from two field goals, while White followed Daniel with four points. Kane Burns made the front end of a one-and-one and Cameron Coxwell posted two points in the paint.

The Hornets ended the night with another 16 points in the final quarter, while the Eagles outscored Chelsea by four points. However, Calera fell to Chelsea 68-51.

Lanzi carried the Hornets in the fourth quarter with three free throws and three field goals totaling six points. Futch followed Lanzi with four free throws and a single field goal.

Redd made a front end of a one-and-one.

Coxwell and Thomas both posted seven points, while D.J. Goodman added four points and Caldwell tacked on two.

Lanzi was Chelsea’s leading scorer with 24 points. Futch followed Lanzi with 13 points and Whetstone added 11 points.

Thomas led Calera with 14 points totaled, while White totaled 10 points.