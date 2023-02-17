Land transactions for Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 Published 2:37 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 23 through Jan 27.

Jan. 23

-Lee Ann Carlos to Javier Gonzalez Perez, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Barry L. Hurst, for $618,265, for Lot 4332 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Henry and Paula Perkins Revocable Trust to William T. Warren, for $900,000, for Lot 17 in Hollybrook Lake Survey.

-Marlin Timothy Gallups to Corey Dupree, for $180,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Steve Issis to FAM Properties LLC, for $748,680, for Lot 3 in Circle S. Business Complex Resurvey of 3A and 4A of a Resurvey.

-Alexis J. Lang to Elois B. Griffith, for $192,900, for Lot 284 in Waterford Village Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Richard C. Howard to Arthur P. Cline, for $33,000, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Aundria Garrett to Aundria Garrett, for $3,870, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Aundria Garrett to Michael Garrett, for $3,870, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Aundria Garrett to Mark Garrett, for $3,870, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Irma Orrostieta Baza, for $351,900, for Lot 1363 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Cross Development CC Pelham LLC to S & R Snyder LLC, for $5,200,000, for Lot 1 in Circle I Business Complex Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Heritage Holding Company LLC to Avery L. Jordan, for $302,000, for Lot 130 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Aaron Campbell Rhea to Aaron Campbell Rhea, for $10, for Lot 4 in Park Place Fourth Addition.

-James Stephen King to King Family Holdings LLLC, for $21,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-King Family Holdings LLC to Cheryl Gilliam, for $30,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Out Front Hitting LLC to John C. Smith, for $199,510, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Eric Nathan Mancil to Jesse L. Fordham, for $385,000, for Lot 37 in Weatherly Glenn Abbey Sector 12.

-Thomas H. Young to Renee Snider Buchanan, for $339,900, for Lot 7-104 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-C. Burton Dunn to Elizabeth Prosch, for $435,000, for Lot 11-04 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-JE Homes LLC to Lakhendra Shanese Scott, for $275,000, for Lot 23 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Alan P. McCloskey to Century Revitalization Group, for $95,000, for Lot 57 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Brett A. Sims to Patricia L. Pahkanen, for $205,000, for Lot 58 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map Final Plat.

-Regina N. Moyo to Calvin Briggs, for $865,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas C. Jacobs to Thomas C. Jacobs, for $198,000, for Lot 17 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-Natalin Sipes to Donna Williams Reneau, for $265,000, for Lot 499 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Truechem LLC to Therachem Research Medilab LLC, for $750,000, for Lot 1 in Jade Park.

Jan. 24

-Dewey Lane Lowery to Brayton Lowery, for $121,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Don Wade to Don Wade, for $278,740, for property in Section 22, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Stelie LLC to Dashiv LLC, for $712,500, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carrie E. Phillips, for $380,100, for Lot 1350 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Carmen Alice Cannady to Deavonna Sims, for $49,400, for Lot 6 in Map of South Calera.

-William Craig Eaves to Sherry E. Hall, for $5,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary Louise Lowery to Leo Steven Lowery, for $202,270, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Cassie R. Myrick to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $179,300, for Lot 264 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Resurvey of Lots 263, 264 and 266 through 271.

-Mason L. Merryman to Jonathan Pearce, for $340,000, for Lot 261 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-John Caldwell to John Caldwell, for $10,000, for Lot 24 in Southpointe Fourth Sector.

-Emmett H. Parker to Luke B. Lombardo, for $155,000, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Luke B. Lombardo to Luke B. Lombardo, for $77,500, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Luke B. Lombardo to Rodney O. Burchell, for $77,500, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Barbara Jo Smith to Jamie Griffin, for $50,240, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Suzanne Lowery to Xidan Wang, for $121,000, for Lot 29 in Willow Pointe Phase I.

Jan. 25

-Nellie A. Estes to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Clifford Terry Gregg to Adelaido Martin, for $172,500, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Lori Holcomb to Fanny Jazmin Emeterio Ontiveros, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Thomas Richard Wasmer to Thomas Richard Wasmer, for $504,760, for Lot 1 in Ranchette Sector of Indian Valley Subdivision.

-Carolynn Bush Woodall to Carolynn Bush Woodall, for $502,000, for Lot 28 in Riverchase Country Club Phase II Amended Map.

-Chalons LLC to Melissa Bush Ott, for $235,619, for Lot 244 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Renay J. Jones to Jason Allen Jones, for $60,640, for property in Section 15, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Frederick Weinum, for $365,900, for Lot 1331 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-James W. Grace to Matthew Stephen Henry, for $655,000, for Lot 59 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Crim Lands LTD to GA Properties LLC, for $1,785,000, for Lot 1 in Crim Farms Subdivision of Lot 1.

-William Clay Smith to Lorenda G. Shockley, for $12,000, for Lot 22 in Saffords Map of Shelby Alabama.

-Revibe Properties LLC to Jacob B. Mueller, for $290,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Pines.

-Shannon A. Long to Mark A. Long, for $211,310, for Lot 3 in Woodland Hills.

-Glenda Caldarella to Ryan Owen, for $550,000, for Lot 116 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Nairobi Ortega to Allison Paige Jones, for $280,000, for Lot 1528 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Glenda Caldarella, for $355,000, for Lot 7-147 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

Jan. 26

-Judith Bond Freeman to Charles H. Thornburg, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Freeman Estates.

-Joseph Habshey to Nick Habshey, for $80,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to William Alton Lowe, for $854,244, for Lot 1308 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Nancy Oliver to Jean Wilkerson, for $196,100, for Lot 381 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Alan Potts, for $339,900, for Lot 1308 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Janis D. Lawrence to Andrew Dean Ross, for $275,000, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-James J. Odom to Lorine S. Cantrell, for $79,950, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patrick L. Hogg to Samuel Kellett, for $366,000, for Lot 17 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Freddie A. Tezak to Le Uyen Thi Bui, for $379,000, for Lot 3 in Southlake Cove.

-Howard L. Cannon to Eric Shane Defoor, for $589,500, for Lot 1-77 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Venture Developers LLC to Southern Landmark LLC, for $727,380, for Lot 6 in Regency Park and Lots 1 and 2 in Regency Park Phase Two.

-Venture Developers LLC to Southern Landmark LLC, for $65,320, for property in Section 30, Township 20, Range 2 West.

-Patricia B. Milam to Robert Eugene Milam, for $272,700, for Lot 271 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Jonathan A. Sullivan to Djack Investments LLC, for $212,000, for Lot C2A in Narrows Lake Estates.

-Roberta Pearson to Davis Enterprises LLC, for $24,750, for Lot 12 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Sally B. Richards to Sally B. Richards, for $170,000, for Lot 421 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

Jan. 27

-Burns A. Mollette to Ammie Bell, for $160,000, for Lot 125 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Judith S. Wackenhut, for $709,398, for Lot 4360 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Byrom Properties LLC to He Said Then She Said LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 100 in Providence Park a Condominium Amended Map.

-Raymond Andrew Barnett to Nakeisha Sheppard, for $9,000, for Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Yongfu Zong to Anthony Michael Liscio, for $445,000, for Lot 2136 in Kirkwall Phase II in Ballantrae.

-Priscilla Wendell Pearce to Barry William Pearce, for $268,400, for Lot 211 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $10, for Lot 12 in Kings Meadow Second Sector.

-John David Funk to RNB Properties LLC, for $194,900, for Lot 318 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Bradley Ray Handley, for $426,231, for Lot 187 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Marsha V. Causey, for $495,860, for Lot 610 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-William Craig Eaves to Sonja Grace Burks, for $5,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Angela M. Sullivan to John Ethan Redden, for $290,000, for Lot 2-55 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Catharine G. Lee to Erica Nicole Chapman, for $200,700, for Lot 9 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Evelyn Cathey Ward to Aundrea D. Fuller, for $267,100, for Lot 118 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Plat.

-J & J Properties LLC to Hugh Marion, for $440,000, for Lot 7 in Mulberry Landing Estates.