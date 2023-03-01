I-65 northbound to close for repairs near Alabaster Published 11:07 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Starting Saturday, March 4, I-65 northbound will be closed to all traffic starting at Exit 231 off of U.S. 31 in Calera.

Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin bridge deck repairs on I-65 northbound at Milepost 237.5 near Alabaster.

There will be a detour along U.S. 31 northbound, and it will end at its intersection with I-65 at Exit 238 in Alabaster. The detour will begin on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and is expected to end by 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Traffic alongside I-65 southbound from Alabaster to Calera will not be affected and will remain open.

The northbound entrance ramps at Exit 228, Exit 231 and Exit 234 will also be closed during this time and no traffic will be allowed to enter I-65 northbound at these locations during the detour.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs. Caution is urged in this area. ALDOT expressed its gratitude to motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve roadways.

More information on ALDOT can be found online at Dot.state.al.us.