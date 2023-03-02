Pelham City Schools hosts annual Day of Pageants Published 2:45 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It was a day of glitz and glamor as the Day of Pageants was held on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Pageant Director Martina Winston said turnout was great, and participation was the best it has been in years. Pelham Day of Pageants began in 2012 sponsored by Valley Elementary, took a break from 2015-2017 and the PHS Cheer Booster brought the event back in 2018.

“It’s such a cool experience for the girls and even the parent,” Winston said. “Especially with the mini contestants, they are just so innocent and precious.”

Winston said this is the largest fundraiser for the PHS varsity and junior varsity cheer program. A virtual Miss Photogenic pageant was held in 2021 to keep the momentum going and returned in person in 2022.

“We were excited about the increased participation this year,” Winston said. “It’s nice to see our community supporting our high school cheer program.”

There were 64 contestants representing Pelham Oaks, Pelham Ridge and Pelham Park Middle School. Emcees were Aspen Godette and Jada Winston.

“The Pelham Day of Pageants is a day to celebrate the emerging beauty, confidence and goals of kindergarten through eighth grade girls who attend Pelham City Schools,” Winston said. “This pageant is a wonderful opportunity for participants to enjoy time with other contestants, learn different aspects of beauty, poise and experience a day to dress in elegance. One of the judges, Tasha Frazier wished all the contestants competing good luck and she reminded them that true beauty doesn’t come from a crown or what you wear on the outside, it comes from who you are on the inside.”

Winners were as listed below:

Mini Miss Panther Winners (K-2):

-Mini Miss Panther Queen – Paisley Waldrop

-1st Alternate – Sillian Walker

-2nd Alternate – Niah Treadway

-3rd Alternate – Charlie Dailey

-Miss Photogenic- Paisley Waldrop

-People’s Choice – Charlotte Gattina

-Kindergarten Princess – Katherine Freiger

-1st Grade Princess – Barbara Gonzalez

-2nd Grade Princess – Kira Bishop

Little Miss Panther Winners (3-5):

-Little Miss Panther Queen – Kennedy Horn

-1st Alternate – Hallie Rasco

-2nd Alternate – Emily Villalpando

-3rd Alternate – Eva Martinez

-Miss Photogenic – Maggie Pittman

-People’s Choice (tie) – Karmyn Blair

-People’s Choice (tie) – Sarah Blair

-3rd Grade Princess – Ana Grace Hunter

-4th Grade Princess – Maggie Pittman

-5th Grade Princess – Caelyn Blue

Junior Miss Panther Winners (6-8):

-Junior Miss Panther Queen – Baker Franklin

-1st Alternate – Taylor Bailey

-2nd Alternate – Kennedy Wicks

-3rd Alternate – Elizabeth Bridges

-Miss Photogenic – Taylor Bailey

-People’s Choice – Kylee Pickford

-6th Grade Princess – Brylan Reynolds

-7th Grade Princess – Layla Dyson

-8th Grade Princess – McKenzie Skinner

Judges of the pageant were Tasha Frazier, Haley Scallions and Dr. Kelly Wright. More information about Pageant Day can be found on the Pelham Day of Pageants Facebook at Facebook.com/PDPageants.